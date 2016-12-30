Cleveland Police Mounted Unit will be in Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit will be in Trump's Inaugural Parade (Source: Newspath)

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit will be in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming Presidential Inaugural Parade.

The announcement was made by the Regional Press Secretary on Friday. The City of Cleveland does not foot the bill for the Mounted Unit to attend the parade.

The DC Metro Police will cover it. The Mounted Unit agreed to be in the parade back in early July.

They have attended the last 3 inaugural parades.

The parade is organized by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, according to Inaugural.Senate.Gov. The participants are selected by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The parade will be in the afternoon on Jan. 20. The parade goes down 15 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Presidential-Inauguration.com.

The parade usually lasts about two hours.

