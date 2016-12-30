Urban Meyer, Dabo Swinney have fun at Friday presser, but now it's time to get serious

Longtime friends and opposing coaches Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney had some fun at Friday's final Fiesta Bowl press conference, turning their dual media session into a conversation about game day wardrobe.

"When you're called you've got to make that play," Meyer said. "And it's not because of the lucky T-shirt or good fortune. It's because of practice. So that's it in a nutshell."

Swinney jumped right in.

"You mean the game day underwear, that's not the key ingredient?" the Clemson coach said to a roomful of laughing reporters.

"I'm not saying I don't wear them," Meyer lobbed back.

"I thought it was the lucky underwear," Swinney said. "No, yeah, and I read that in your book, by the way. Awesome -- four to six, A to B, nine units. I'm getting it."

The two coaches shared dinner with their families on Wednesday night, and enjoyed this exchange on Friday, but now it's time to buckle down. Meyer is trying to lead the Buckeyes to their second national title game in three years, and Swinney is trying to lead his Tigers back to the title game for a second straight year, possibly for a rematch against defending national champion Alabama.

