Beverage company releases statement regarding missing plane, pilot

The Superior Beverage Group has released a statement on John T. Fleming. Fleming, a company executive, is believed to have been piloting a plane that went missing Thursday night over Lake Erie near Cleveland.

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and an aircrew from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Trenton, Ontario are searching for the missing plane, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is on its way from Detroit to assist.

Helicopter pilot says it's 'unlikely' missing plane landed elsewhere

Officials believe the passengers are four adults and two children. One of the passengers, Fleming, may have been piloting the plane.

Here is the statement from Joseph R. McHenry with Superior Beverage Group:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene.

As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family.

This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

