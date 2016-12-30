Woman hit, killed by train believed to be missing 90-year-old

Police believe the woman hit and killed by a train Thursday night near Edgewater Pier was a missing 90-year-old woman.

A missing adult alert was issued by Lakewood police for the 90-year-old around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. They said she was a Hispanic woman about 4 feet 9 inches tall, 106 pounds.

Around 10:30 p.m. that same night, a woman was hit and killed by a train on the 9600 block of Desmond. She died at the scene.

Authorities are awaiting a positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office. Cleveland police are handling the report on the dead body and the Medical Examiner's Officer will rule on a cause of death.

