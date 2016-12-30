Comparing Weather : Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio

The Fiesta Bowl is on Dec 31. and it's a pretty safe bet the weather will be warmer in Glendale, Arizona than it will be in the state of Ohio.

Weather in Glendale

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s

Few Clouds and some showers late

Weather in Cleveland

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Scattered Flakes

Wind gusts to 30 mph

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.