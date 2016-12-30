Neighbors, co-workers send condolences after plane goes missing over Lake Erie

As the search continues for John Fleming, his wife, Suzanne, their children Jack and Andrew, and two family friends, back in the family's hometown of Dublin, neighbors, like Jason Nash, hope for the best.

"They've been here for quite a while and they're a great family," Nash said.

"I just can't imagine them being gone. It's devastating. I know my neighbors are devastated," said neighbor Davene Yankle.

Search for missing plane to resume Saturday as recovery mission

The Fleming's play a big role in the Dublin community. John Fleming was the Honorary Chair at the 2008 Dublin Irish Festival.

"They're great neighbors, good people, a tight, tight clan," said Yankle. "I just pray for them and hope that a miracle happens."

Friday, City of Dublin Mayor Greg Peterson sent out a statement that read:

We are deeply saddened by this news. Dublin City Council, City of Dublin staff and the Dublin Irish Festival family are keeping all of those on board the flight in our thoughts and prayers.

Other people tweeted out their condolences, including one of John's former co-workers and people he met in the beverage industry.

Our hearts and thoughts go our to the @NEOhioSuperior team after the apparent plane crash of Superior chief John Fleming and his family. — Harry Schuhmacher (@BeerBizDaily) December 30, 2016

Thoughts & prayers go out to all my former co-workers from @CbusSuperiorBev (back when it was The Robins Co.) on loss of John Fleming. #RIP — Sean Carpenter (@seancarp) December 30, 2016

Fleming is the President and CEO of the Superior Beverage Company. Friday evening, the company's Executive Vice President Joseph McHenry released a statement that said:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene.

As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family.

This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

