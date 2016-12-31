Divers now assisting in lost plane recovery mission in Lake Erie

After the U.S. Coast Guard called of its search for a plane that went missing the city of Cleveland is now taking over a recovery mission in Lake Erie with the help of private and U.S. Marine Corps divers.

A timetable is unknown, according to Khalid Bahurr who is the commissioner for Burke Lakefront Airport. During a press conference Monday morning, he said the last time a small private plane was recovered from Lake Erie it took several days.

Bahurr said once debris is found it will be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board to determine what caused the accident.

The Emergency Locator Transmitter on the missing Cessna is not pinging, Bahurr said. If recovered, the ELT will be given to the NTSB to determine why it isn't working.

Police chaplains are walking the shores of Lake Erie to look for debris from the plane, Bahurr said. If anyone notices something that could be related to the crash on the shoreline, call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-781-6411.

Representatives from the city of Cleveland and the Coast Guard had a joint press conference to discuss recovery efforts of the missing plane at 10 a.m. Saturday.

If debris is found at any point, the Coast Guard will rejoin the search, which has already spanned about 20 hours and 128 square miles of Lake Erie.

Coast Guard officials said search and rescue cases are suspended with extreme care and deliberation, and only after a search area is located and saturated with a maximum number of resources.

"The decision to suspend a search is never easy," said Capt. Michael Mullen, chief of response for the Coast Guard 9th District. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones during this tragedy."

The Coast Guard only performs search and rescue missions, not recovery, so that's why the city has stepped in. Police officers were already out assisting with shoreline searches Friday.

The plane went missing shortly after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night. It was a Cessna Citation 525 aircraft. The Coast Guard says that the plane can seat 11 people.

Investigators say 18 seconds after takeoff, the aircraft climbed 3,100 feet, and 16 seconds later made a quick descent to 2,000 feet.

Larry Rohl, a pilot for 58 years, owns T&G Flying Club at Burke. He says the view can get pretty dark over the lake at night.

"Everything is black, you don't see the horizon," he said. "When we turn out over the lake, we don't see that, so we immediately have to trust our instruments."

An experienced helicopter pilot says it is "unlikely" that the plane that disappeared from radar less than a minute after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport has landed somewhere else.

Six people were on board -- three adults and three children. The pilot, John T. Fleming, is an Ohio-based beverage company executive.

Here is the statement from Joseph R. McHenry with Superior Beverage Group:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene. As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family. This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

