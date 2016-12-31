Ohio art museum's flashlight tours give new perspective

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An art museum in Ohio has a new way to see its masterpieces - in the dark.

The Toledo Art Museum is offering special after-hours tours where visitors to through its darkened galleries while carrying flashlights.

Museum guide John Duvall tells The Blade that the goal of the tours is to show how light affects how art is seen.

The flashlight tours are done seasonally at the museum and offered a few times throughout the year.

Tickets are priced at $20 for up to a family of five.

