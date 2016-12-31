Search continues on Lake Erie for missing plane, investigators recover a bag

Recovery Efforts for the missing plane will continue on Sunday (Source WOIO)

The recovery efforts for the missing plane continued on Sunday. According to a news release from the city of Cleveland, weather and water conditions did not allow for recovery efforts on Lake Erie on Saturday.

Coast guard boat appears to be searching @ Shoreby Club, Bratenahl where there are reports of a bag found containing the missing pilots ID pic.twitter.com/iibuf2uaqA — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) January 1, 2017

Hard to see but coast guard boat is out in the distance East of the E. 55th Street pier on Lake Erie. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/5saiBJD43U — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) January 1, 2017

Five boats were out on Sunday looking for the missing plane. Police are taking a look at the contents of a bag recovered on Sunday near the shore by Club Harbor in Bratenahl.

The search continued until it got dark on Sunday and will begin again once daylight hits on Monday.

The city has been in contact with the family with all the search efforts.

