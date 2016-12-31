Uhrichsville, Ohio native wins the UFC Men's Bantamweight title - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Uhrichsville, Ohio native wins the UFC Men's Bantamweight title

Uhrichsville, Ohio native wins the UFC Men's Bantamweight title (AP Photo/John Locher) Uhrichsville, Ohio native wins the UFC Men's Bantamweight title (AP Photo/John Locher)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Uhrichsville, Ohio native Cody Garbrandt ended 2016 as a mixed martial arts champion. Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to become the new Men's Bantamweight Champion. 

Garbrandt won the match by decision, the fight lasted five five-minute rounds. After the fight the title was wrapped around the waist of his number one supporter.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly