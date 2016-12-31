Uhrichsville, Ohio native wins the UFC Men's Bantamweight title

Uhrichsville, Ohio native Cody Garbrandt ended 2016 as a mixed martial arts champion. Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to become the new Men's Bantamweight Champion.

Garbrandt won the match by decision, the fight lasted five five-minute rounds. After the fight the title was wrapped around the waist of his number one supporter.

The new bantamweight champ @Cody_NoLove fulfills a promise to his No. 1 fan #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/1w0gU3ZC3j — UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2016

