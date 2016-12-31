The Latest: Fiesta Bowl has a Buckeye-heavy crowd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal (all times local):

5 p.m.

Ohio State fans traveled in big numbers for the Fiesta Bowl.

Red-clad Buckeyes fans filled close to three-quarters of University of Phoenix Stadium just before kickoff, leaving about eight sections of Clemson orange.

4:30 p.m.

Clemson and Ohio State are back where their seasons ended a year ago, hoping to earn a chance to play another game.

The Tigers last played at University of Phoenix Stadium in the College Football Playoff championship game, losing 45-40 to Alabama.

The Buckeyes fell just short of the playoff final four and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, where they rolled to a 45-28 victory over Notre Dame.

The winner Saturday night earns a trip to Tampa Bay for the national championship game against top-ranked Alabama on Jan. 9.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.