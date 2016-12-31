Scarlet and Gray in Arizona to Stay

Some Clemson fans might be color blind. Every time someone at the Clemson vs. Ohio State game turns around, there’s a Buckeye.

Many recognized the logo, a lot of scarlet and gray from Northeast Ohio. It’s evident, Buckeyes travel exceptionally well.

Archie Griffin who used to work with Cleveland 19 anchor Tia Ewing is proud of this OSU team. Without hesitation the two time Heisman Trophy winner spoke about the Buckeyes being a young team, but proven winners.

Archie’s son Andre Griffin is now a high school coach at Lima Senior High School. Andre said he’s attended games since 1985. There are no empty seats in the house, as the Buckeyes aim for a spot in the National Championship Game on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, FL.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.