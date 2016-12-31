James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets

By PAT JAMES

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.

Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, who played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday's 124-118 victory over Boston. Jordan McRae had 20 points and Kay Felder finished with 13.

