Search continues for missing plane Sunday

The plane took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport. (Source: Michael Barera, Wikipedia Commons)

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors each launched boats to begin the search and recovery operations of the Cessna 525 Citation aircraft that went missing Thursday evening.

All boats are equipped with sonar which is able to track images underwater and the search will begin near the last known location of the aircraft.

Each of the search and rescue boats has skilled dive teams equipped and prepared to begin their operations once the aircraft location is identified.

Weather conditions on Lake Erie today are very favorable with winds around 5 miles per hour and clear sunny skies throughout most of the day according to the National Weather Service.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.