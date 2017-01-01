6 Australian Shepherd puppies available at Cleveland APL soon

Photo of one of the Australian Shepherd mix puppies available for adoption soon. (Picture taken at two weeks old. Source: Cleveland APL)

Six Australian Shepherd mix puppies will be romping around the Cleveland 19 studio for four hours Sunday in hopes of capturing the heart of someone who will give them a forever home.

The puppies -- 4 females and 3 males -- will be available for adoption soon after they are spayed and neutered. The dogs were born on Nov. 3.

How soon they'll be available for adoption depends on how big and healthy they can get after the surgeries. Check ClevelandAPL.org and look at the "Adoptable Animals" section to see if they are available in the coming weeks.

"Our website is in real time, so when they’re available for adoption, they’ll show up on the site that morning," said Cleveland APL Offsite Adoptions Coordinator Katherine Schneider.

She said the puppies are at the APL because the owner of the mom surrendered them to us because they didn't have the resources to care for the puppies. Shortly after the pups were born, they went into foster care.

