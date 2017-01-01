3-year-old dead in Cleveland, police said the circumstances are suspicious

3-year-old dead in Cleveland, police said the circumstances are - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy. Investigators were called to the 8300 block of Maryland avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the circumstances are suspicious. EMS transported the boy to the Rainbow babies hospital.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate the situation. There have been no reports of any arrests.

The identity of the 3-year-old has not been released yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

