3-year-old dead in Cleveland, police said the circumstances are suspicious (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy. Investigators were called to the 8300 block of Maryland avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the circumstances are suspicious. EMS transported the boy to the Rainbow babies hospital.

House is on Maryland - 3 yr-old was rushed to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital - they couldn't save him. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/uSN1uTkKUf — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) January 1, 2017

The homicide unit has been called to investigate the situation. There have been no reports of any arrests.

A caravan is being towed from the driveway of a home where a 3-year-old was found dead- @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/uCFG1awQs2 — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) January 1, 2017

The identity of the 3-year-old has not been released yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

