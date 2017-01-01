One person dead after shooting in Bedford, male suspect is armed and dangerous (Source Bedford Police)

One person is dead after a shooting in Bedford, Ohio. The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning.



The incident happened on the 400 block of Northfield Road.

Police are looking for a male suspect. If anyone recognizes the suspect they are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408

Police are looking for the man in the bottom right of the photo.

The man is armed and dangerous, police are asking people to not attempt to confront him.We will update this story as more information becomes available.

