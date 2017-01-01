This week's Tim Misny "Player that makes them pay" is Browns QB Robert Griffin III, who makes his 4th straight start since returning from injury.

Griffin has completed just 54% of his passes this season and has yet to throw a TD pass.

He is averaging 39.2 yards per game on the ground, however, including 6 rushes for 42 yards in last week's win over San Diego.

“I think we all had a chance to see the dynamic that he offers when we are able to run some of our zone-read concepts," said Browns associate head coach Pep Hamilton. "The big plays that we made running the football were critical in the game for us as far as our ability to change the field position. Overall, we did a better job, early in the game especially, of keeping third down manageable. He managed the game well. He made some plays with his legs, and then he had a couple really good passes on third down and one on fourth down to (TE) Gary (Barnidge) from the pocket that allowed us to extend drives.”

The Steelers are expected to sit most of their stars, including QB Ben Roethlisberger, since their playoff seeding has been clinched.

