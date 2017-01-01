Cleveland Browns secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who should they select?

The Cleveland Browns secure the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who should they select? (Source Twitter: @ClemsonFB, @NDFootball, @TarHeelFootball, @AggieFootball, @AlabamaFTBL)

After a Week 17 27-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers the Cleveland Browns finish at 1-15 on the season and secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns now have plenty of options with the first pick.

Assuming they keep it, many top players are available:

Quarterback:

Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer "Calm, but demanding."



QB DeShone Kizer was named our Most Valuable Player for 2016. pic.twitter.com/z1ABTOPXmp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 30, 2016

Clemson's Deshaun Watson Early DAGGER for Clemson. Deshaun Watson runs it in from 7 yards out (2nd of the night). #ALLIN leads 24-0 late 3Q. pic.twitter.com/teWlczPPxV — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 1, 2017

UNC and Mentor High School Graduate Mitch Trubisky Mitch Trubisky airing it out late for @GoHeels.https://t.co/bEcZU7flCl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

Defensive Line:

Texas A&M's Myles Garrett

The Myles Garrett "run right at him" nerds are back in full force this week I'm told....Lazy. Don't buy it ... https://t.co/aVNENmo1JN — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 19, 2016

Alabama's Jonathan Allen It's been ALL #ROLLTIDE since Washington's early 1Q TD. And we have an All-American sighting! Jonathan Allen with the sack! pic.twitter.com/8ka4T2jkaZ — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) December 31, 2016

The Browns defense ranked 31 out of 32 teams in the NFL in 2016. With months to go before the draft, the Browns are sure to have plenty of quality options available and a lot of time to figure things out.



Players have to declare for the NFL Draft before the Jan. 16 deadline.

