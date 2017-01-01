Cleveland Browns secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL D - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who should they select?

Posted by Scott Pennyman, Sports Producer
Connect
The Cleveland Browns secure the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who should they select? (Source Twitter: @ClemsonFB, @NDFootball, @TarHeelFootball, @AggieFootball, @AlabamaFTBL) The Cleveland Browns secure the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who should they select? (Source Twitter: @ClemsonFB, @NDFootball, @TarHeelFootball, @AggieFootball, @AlabamaFTBL)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After a Week 17 27-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers the Cleveland Browns finish at 1-15 on the season and secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns now have plenty of options with the first pick.

Assuming they keep it, many top players are available:

Quarterback:

Defensive Line: 

  • Texas A&M's Myles Garrett

The Browns defense ranked 31 out of 32 teams in the NFL in 2016. With months to go before the draft, the Browns are sure to have plenty of quality options available and a lot of time to figure things out.

Players have to declare for the NFL Draft before the Jan. 16 deadline.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Cleveland 19 News Poll

  • Who should the Cleveland Browns select with the 1st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    4%
    3 votes
    Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    21%
    16 votes
    Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    8%
    6 votes
    Myles Garrett, DL, Texas A&M
    38%
    29 votes
    Jonathan Allen, DL , Alabama
    13%
    10 votes
    A player not listed above
    16%
    12 votes
Powered by Frankly