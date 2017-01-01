One person dead after a car crashes into a house in Elyria

One person is dead after a car crash into a house in Elyria Sunday morning. The call came into dispatch around 3:48 a.m.

The driver was going south on Abbe Road, going through the intersection and over a guardrail before crashing into the house on Chestnut Ridge Road. Both passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The 'jaws of life' was used to remove both doors off of the driver's side. The passenger was flown to Metro in critical condition, no one in the home was injured.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

