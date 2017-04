The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 3-year-old killed in Cleveland on New Year's Day as Lorne R. Johnson.

Police were called to the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue on Sunday around 1:50 p.m. for reports of the toddler in full arrest. He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he died.

Police say the circumstances are suspicious.

Johnson's father, Lorne Johnson, posted a video to his Instagram page just before midnight on Sunday, writing, "R.I.H. L.J. I love you and miss you already!!!!! Daddy loves you!!!!!"

