Senior citizens evacuated from Euclid community after fire

Local senior citizens had to be evacuated from an Euclid senior home due to a fire early Monday morning.

Police say the fire happened around 1 a.m. at the Indian Hills Senior Community on the 1400 block of E. 191st Street.

Flames were visible from the third floor apartment where the fire started. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the blaze.

"I saw smoke. Then, I came outside, and the smoke was jumping out the window there. Since, I've been here about 11 years, we've had about three and four fires in there," said J.C. Boyland, who lives in the apartment building.

There was extensive damage to the apartment where the fire started, with smoke damage to the third, fourth and fifth floors. The floors below suffered water damage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

