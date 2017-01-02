Someone renamed the Browns training facility 'Cleveland Clowns' on Google Maps

With the Cleveland Browns' loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has officially secured a franchise-worst 1-15 record and the number one spot in the 2017 NFL draft.

While they managed to avoid the dubious honor of being only the second team to ever go 0-16, it wasn't exactly what players or fans were hoping for. The dismal season has caused extensive contention in the city (see: Tony Rizzo's rant about running over possible 0-16 parade-goers), despite the success of Cleveland's other sports teams.

Now, some people are taking their frustration with the hapless football team to Google Maps, with one frustrated Browns fan changing the name of the team's Berea headquarters to read "Cleveland Clowns."

How long the name will stay up is a mystery, but the screenshots will live on forever.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.