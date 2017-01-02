OSHP investigating accident in front of Elyria Police Department

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that occurred in front of the Elyria Police Department early Monday morning.

Police say that troopers tried to stop a 2006 Chevrolet HHR for a traffic violation when it failed to negotiate a curve and flipped.

A 15-year-old woman was ejected from the car. She was taken to University Hospital by Lifecare and was later transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken by Life Flight to Cleveland Metro Hospital in critical condition. A third occupant was taken by Lifecare to University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Seatbelts were not used by any of the occupants, police say.

West Avenue between Chestnut Street and Broad Street was closed while police investigated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.