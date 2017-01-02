Death sentence rejection for barbershop killer highlights rare trend

A Cleveland judge's decision to reject the jury's death sentence recommendation for barbershop killer Douglas Shine Jr. highlights just how rare such judicial decisions are.

Shine, 21, was found guilty on Nov. 4 of three counts of murder, as well as several other charges, in the deaths of Walter Lee Barfield, 23, William Gonzalez, 32, and Brandon White Ladson, 31 at a Warrensville Heights barbershop in Feb. of 2015. Three other people were injured in the shooting at the Chalk Linez barbershop, which Gonzalez owned.

Shine is also accused of arranging the June 4, 2015 murder of Aaron "Pudge" Ladson, 32, whose brother was killed at Chalk Linez, and of attempting to murder two other people by firing bullets into an occupied house and a school.

Officials have said that Shine is part of the Heartless Felons gang and that the shooting was gang-related.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Shine. However, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg chose to instead sentence him to life in prison because of the defense's statements about his troubled childhood and possible undiagnosed mental issues.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty disagreed with her decision, saying, "Every single juror heard the same, minimal evidence of mitigation and rejected it. Unfortunately, the court gave more weight to the self-serving, unsubstantiated statements of an unrepentant, malingering mass murderer than to the overwhelming evidence that he was fully capable of planning and carrying out this diabolical attack on a crowded barbershop filled with men, women and children."

Research by The Associated Press found just eight additional examples of judicial overrides since Ohio's current death penalty law took effect in 1981. That's compared to more than 320 death sentences handed down during the same time.

Ohio State University law professor and sentencing expert Douglas Berman says overriding death sentences can be politically risky for judges, who are elected in Ohio and many other states. Berman also says many cases with strong evidence against capital punishment are resolved before reaching a jury.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.