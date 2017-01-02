Indians Twitter comes together to get dogs named Miller, Rajai a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Indians Twitter comes together to get dogs named Miller, Rajai adopted

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Indians fans came together over the weekend to try to get dogs named after Andrew Miller and Rajai Davis adopted from the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village.

Rajai and Miller were up for adoption as part of the Clear the Shelter program, which aimed to get long-time residents of the shelter adopted out before New Year's. Indians fans on Twitter fell in love with the two pup's sweet faces and started pleading for people to adopt them.

The team's Twitter account even got in on the action.

Rajai was adopted on Dec. 31, but Miller spent the holiday at the shelter, still waiting for his forever home.

@Sportsyelling on Twitter offered to pay for one month of Barkbox for whoever adopted Miller, and the company generously offered six extra months. Another fan offered to pay Miller's adoption fee. 

The Geauga Humane Society is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. 

