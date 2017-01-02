Last two on missing plane ID'd; Sonar technology being used in search

Sonar technology being used today in the grid based search for the missing Cessna. (Source: WOIO)

Search and recovery efforts are continuing Monday for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Thursday.

According to social media posts by neighbors in Dublin and the Columbus Dispatch, the other two people on the plane have been identified as Megan Casey and her dad Brian Casey.

The plane, piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, went missing shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night. In addition to the Casey's, the other people on board were Fleming's wife, Sue, and his two sons, Jack and Andrew.

Authorities say weather conditions are favorable for the search, with fairly calm waters and light winds. The search is taking place in 35 to 45 foot water in a grid that is approximately 2.5 miles from east to west and two miles north to south.

There are seven vessels in the water, with four dive teams. New York State Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers have joined search efforts. Searches will be by water, air and shoreline.

Caution tape in areas along the shoreline is a precautionary measure as part of the investigative process. Seeing this tape does not mean that items have been found in the area, according to officials.

Police have confirmed that a bag recovered on Sunday near the shore by Club Harbor in Bratenahl is from the missing plane. They say that other debris has been found, but has not been verified as being from the plane.

"We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation," said Calvin Williams, Chief of Police. "If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately."

The city warned that anyone who sees debris should report it to either 216-621-1234 or 216-781-6411 and should not handle it themselves.

