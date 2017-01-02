OSHP troopers seize $23,000 of marijuana during traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Dec. 27.

Troopers stopped the car for following too closely on Interstate 71 northbound in Medina County. While talking to the driver, 38-year-old Euclid resident Jason V. Powell, troopers smelled marijuana and ordered a probable search of the car.

The drugs are worth an estimated $23,000.

Powell was taken to the Medina County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

