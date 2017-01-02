2 men arrested for allegedly firing 41 shots in Brunswick neighborhood

Ryan Nelson, left, and Gary Greiner, right. (Source: Brunswick Police)

Two men were arrested shortly after midnight on New Year's for allegedly firing 41 shots in a Brunswick neighborhood.

Ryan Nelson, of Brunswick, and Gary Greiner, of Harrison Township, Michigan, were apprehended after a short foot chase. Police say they fired two shotguns in the area of Eastwood Drive and Anderson Drive.

Both men were intoxicated, police say.

Both shotguns and 41 spent shells were recovered.

They are charged with discharging firearms within city limits, using weapons while intoxicated, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.