Lorain police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Lorain police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 10.

Jonnina Daily left her home in Lorain without permission, her parents say. She was last seen the following day in the area of Lorain High School.

Her family believes she may be staying with friends in Lorain or Elyria.

Police say that anyone who knowingly harbors Jonnina or prevents her from being located is contributing to the unruliness of a child, a criminal offense.

Any information tshould contact Detective Dougherty at 440-204-2105 or john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org. If you know where Jonnina is at any given time, call Lorain Police dispatch at 440-204-2100.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.