Willoughby man arrested for allegedly shooting deer with crossbow

The deer was shot with an arrow. (Source: WOIO)

Willoughby police arrested a man Friday who they say shot a deer with a crossbow.

Michael Johnston, 55, was arrested in the woods behind a business on the 38300 block of Western Parkway after officers saw a crossbow in the backseat of his car. They later found the deer dead of an apparent arrow strike in the woods.

Johnson was arrested for prohibited hunting and discharging missiles within the city, both misdemeanors.

