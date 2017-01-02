Police release surveillance video of Bedford shooting that left 1 dead

Police have released the surveillance video from a Bedford shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning on the 400 block of Northfield Road at the Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille.

Police say Trevis Stephens, 33, was sitting inside the lounge when a shot came through the window and hit him. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are looking for the male suspect pictured in the surveillance video below. Anyone who recognizes him should call the Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408. Police say he is armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.

Bedford PD release surveillance video of suspect who fired deadly shot inside Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grill- killing 33yr old Trevis Stephens. pic.twitter.com/EAGABNacwj — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 2, 2017

