Pepper Pike marching band to play at Sugar Bowl

The Orange High School Marching Lion Band and Lionettes will perform at the 2017 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans Monday night.

The Pepper Pike band will perform at halftime for the Bowl Game, which pits the Auburn Tigers against the Oklahoma Sooners.

"The students and staff spent their winter vacation exploring the town known as "The Big Easy," participating in the Sugar Bowl televised parade, touring Mardi Gras World, taking a dinner cruise on the Steamboat Natchez, and, of course, practicing with the other bands that were selected to perform at halftime of Monday's Bowl Game," the school said.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game and the performance on ESPN.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.