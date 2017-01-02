Suspected carjacking suspects caught after short chase

Euclid police arrested three carjacking suspects after a short chase on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:22 p.m. in the area of Priday Avenue and East 200th Street.

Police say the teens were in a stolen car when they sped away. They ended up in Cleveland at East 169th Street and Lakeshore Avenue, where they crashed into another vehicle and a telephone pole.

The suspects fled on foot but were quickly arrested.

No one was seriously injured, but several people were transported to area hospitals.

The incident is being investigated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved