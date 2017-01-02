Dangerous fumes from car suspected in death of toddler

Carbon monoxide is suspected in death of three-year-old Lorne Johnson.

According to the police report, the car Lorne, his father and brother were riding did not have a catalytic converter. Both his dad and brother were sick as well.

Carbon monoxide suspected in death of 3 year old Lorne Johnson. Car had no catalytic converter. Father, brother sick. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/9voJ3KqMou — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) January 3, 2017

The toddler can be seen on an Instagram video posted by his father.

A video posted by Lorne Johnson (@bigl0621) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

He is young, full of life. A fact that adds mystery to his death. Lorne was discovered on Sunday afternoon unresponsive, he was taken to the hospital but it was too late.

All police have said up to this point is that the death is suspicious.

From the looks on neighbors faces as they heard the news from detectives, you sense their shock. Their questions the same as everyone else's. What happened?

The police investigation into Lorne's death focused almost exclusively on the minivan parked in the driveway of the home. Leading to speculation that that is where the boy died. Detectives combed it for clues, and eventually had it towed away for further examination. Right now it is unclear whether the death was an accident or if some of violence was involved.

What is clear is that up to now from talking to neighbors is that Lorne and his parents appeared normal.

"It's just terrible from what we saw they were nice you know just saw the little kid and he was in good shape when we saw him," Mark Keeme said.

His brother Trevan added, "We didn't see anything or anything like that that was suspicious."

There has been a late addition to the Instagram post. It is from Lorne's father.

It reads, " I love you and miss you already!!!! Daddy loves you!!!"

Lorne's body is at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office for a determination of the cause and manner of death.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.