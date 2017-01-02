Person of interest in deadly bar shooting turns himself in, police say

A person of interest in Sunday's homicide has turned himself in to Bedford Police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently in custody but has not been charged.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance video firing a gun into Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille located on Northfield Road.

"We don't have homicides here in Bedford," said Det./Sgt. Rick Suts, with the Bedford Police Department. "It's been years since our last one- especially one that was this random."

Police said Trevis Stephens, 33, was in the back of the bar when a bullet came through the window and struck him. They said there's no indication Stephens and the suspect knew each other.

A relative of Stephens told Cleveland 19 that he was working on finishing a degree in computer software development and was starting to get into real estate.

Det./Sgt. Suts said the original 911 call was for a man causing a disturbance around closing time Sunday morning.

Surveillance video from inside the bar shows a scuffle. A security guard is later seen putting the suspected gunman into a choke-hold before kicking him out of the establishment.

"At that point, he went to his vehicle (and) retrieved a handgun, came back and tried to get into the bar," Det./Sgt. Suts said.

Attempts to get back inside the bar were not successful because staff locked the doors. A few minutes later police said more 911 calls were made about shots being fired from the front parking lot. Police arrived after the shots were fired and the suspect fled.

Police reports state Stephens died at the hospital shortly after being taken off life support.

"I hope they catch the guy," said Mike Barkley, who lives near the bar. Barkley said he was at church when the shooting happened and returned to his neighborhood to see police activity. Barkley said there's been problems at the business before, and he's worried something bad could happen again.

"I hear gunshots from up there and truthfully, I wish it would just go away," Barkley said.

Police are still seeking information on the suspect's female getaway driver. She is urged to contact the police immediately.

