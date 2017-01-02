'Megan was a friend to many': University of Wisconsin releases statement on missing plane victims

A University of Wisconsin–Madison freshman is among the six people missing and feared lost after a private plane crashed in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Dec. 29.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE REPORTS ON CLEVELAND 19.

Megan Casey, 19, of Powell, Ohio, had been attending the Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father Brian and four neighbors from the Columbus area. The group was returning home when their twin-engine plane apparently crashed into the lake shortly after takeoff.

The plane has not yet been recovered, but the U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search for the missing plane after baggage and debris washed up on shore.

During her time on campus, Megan was a resident of University Housing and participated in a sorority.

Before coming to Madison, she attended Olentangy High School in Dublin, Ohio.

Last two on missing plane ID'd; Sonar technology being used in search

"In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing," says Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

In a statement from her family, Megan and Brian Casey are described as "loving, caring, remarkable individuals."

"Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community," the statement reads.

If you are a student in need of counseling or crisis support as a result of this or any other situation, call University Health Services Counseling and Consultation Services at (608) 265-5600 or drop-in between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved