Suspects steal ATM, leave stolen van behind

Wickliffe police are searching for a couple of crooks who stole an ATM machine.

The New Year's Eve heist happened around 3:30 a.m.

Police say four suspects used a stolen Dodge Caravan to smash into a check cashing business in the 29000 block of Euclid Avenue. The suspects then pulled the ATM machine from the floor and took it to a second vehicle they had in front of the business.

The suspects fled, leaving the stolen Dodge Caravan behind. All four suspects are believed to be black males in their late teens or twenties.

If you have any information give police a call.

