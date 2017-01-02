120 pieces of debris recovered so far; Search and recovery efforts resume

Search and Recovery efforts for the Cessna 525 Citation that went missing Thursday evening after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport were suspended Monday night around 7:40 p.m.

The search operation will resume Tuesday at first light, according to officials.

The seven vessels used Monday in the water carried four dive teams; a Cleveland Police Helicopter searched by air; and, the Metroparks Rangers used a Zodiac, a small boat, combing the shoreline along Lake Erie east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

During the course of search and recovery operations, Unified Command received multiple reports of debris washing ashore. Over 120 pieces of debris were recovered so far and many are consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 525 Citation.

“We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation,” said Calvin Williams, Chief of Police. “If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately.”

Cleveland Police is leading the investigation, following up on all reports of debris and processing them to determine if they are relative to this investigation. Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

