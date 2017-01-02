Celebratory NYE gunfire shatters car windows

The sound of gunfire rang out in Euclid shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

"It feels like you live next door to a gun range," said Barin Riase, whose car was hit by a bullet.

Another one of the celebratory shots hit LaTesha Sanders' car in Cleveland. It shattered her windshield, which she said will cost more than $300 to fix.

"It kills the spirit of the holiday when you have to worry about at midnight it's going to turn into a war zone," Sanders said.

"Where do you think the bullet go? To the moon? (It's) got to come back down," said Riase.

Diane Donnett owns Stonewall Range. She said she refuses to sell ammunition to people who want to ring in the New Year with a gun.

"Don't you realize what goes up must come down? There's a law of physics and when that bullet comes down it's coming down with the same amount of force that it left the barrel of your gun and, if somebody's there, you just killed somebody," Donnett said.

She stresses the dangers of shooting bullets up in the air.

"You're breaking the law," Donnett said. "What if it would've been the window of a house into a little kid's bedroom?"

Instead of using ammunition, Donnett tries to convince people to buy blanks, which is a type of cartridge for a firearm that contains gunpowder but not a bullet or a shot.

"It packs just the same, it makes the noise, but you don't have to worry about somebody getting accidentally killed or damaging property," she said.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to area hospitals Monday to see if anyone came in to be treated for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

University Hospitals Sr. Media Relations Strategist Vic Gideon said the hospital hasn't had anyone come in with either gun or firework-related injuries stemming from the holiday.

