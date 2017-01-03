Police: 22-year-old high on heroin hit parked cars

Police say a 22-year-old man who was high on heroin hit two unoccupied parked cars in Brunswick on Dec. 30.

According to police, Ryan Thornton was driving in the parking lot at 4413 Laurel Rd. around 4:38 p.m. on Friday when the incident happened. Thornton was given Narcan on scene and taken to the Cleveland Clinic Brunswick Emergency Room.

Two passengers in the car were uninjured.

Thornton, who has a criminal history including burglary, will be charged with OVI.

