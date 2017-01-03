Police searching for suspect who beat 95-year-old woman to death in Stark County

Stark County police are searching for the suspect who they say beat a 95-year-old Brewster woman to death.

The victim, Mary Eick, was found by family members in the basement of her Tuscarawas Avenue NW home on Dec. 27. Police say she was last seen around 5 p.m on Dec. 26. They believe she was on her basement floor for nearly 24 hours before being found.

Officers say several items were taken from Eick's home.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Brewster police at 330-767-3191.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.