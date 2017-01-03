Community comes together to raise money for dog shot the day after Christmas

Over $1,200 has been raised thus far for a Cleveland dog who was shot and possibly stabbed shortly after midnight on the day after Christmas.

The owner said that Ellie was in her fenced-in backyard on the city's east side when she was shot twice and possibly stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Police say they received a call around 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 26 from someone who had heard shots fired and then a dog crying. Officers responded but were unable to located the dog. There is no indication that the dog owner called the police or filed a report.

"Ellie never barks and the layout of the house, yard and fence would make it difficult to see her," the dog's owner wrote on a YouCaring page. "Whoever did this knew she was back there."

Ellie had surgery at the 4 Pets Clinic in North Ridgeville. The owner is currently raising money for the costs of her recovery. You can donate by clicking here.

