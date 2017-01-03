Mayor Jackson swears in city's first Chief of Youth Crime Prevention

Mayor Frank Jackson appointed prosecutor Duane Deskins as the city's first Chief of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults on Tuesday morning.

Jackson created the position with the goal of curbing violent crime among youths in the city.

"Crime is not a cause, it is a symptom," Jackson said in a statement. "This is no panacea. We need a broad effort to deal with the cause that involves education, jobs, and access to wealth."

"Now is the time to put our resources and our effort where our talk as been," he added. "We can't claim to want a different reality for our kids and the communities they live in without becoming more intentional about solutions. As a result of this work we will see increased partnerships, develop leaders, and connect young people to the prosperity our city continues to develop."

Deskins, the first to take on the cabinet-level position, has been a federal prosecutor for more than 30 years. He joined the Prosecutor's Office in Dec. 2013 as Chief Prosecutor in the Juvenile Division and Director of Crime Prevention.

"Duane helped shape and implement the department's Project Safe Neighborhood and Project Sentry (PSN) strategy to reduce violent crime using data-driven initiatives and broad-based community collaborations," the city said in a statement. "Since taking charge of the Juvenile Justice Division, Duane has led a proactive effort to crack down on youth gang violence within the Detention Center and in neighborhoods throughout Cuyahoga County. He has worked with police chiefs and community groups alike to deter juvenile crime and present at-risk youngsters with more positive options. He has also forged closer ties between prosecutors at Juvenile Court and those who work downtown at the Justice Center."

The initiative also includes a number of new positions across the city. The Department of Health will have two new staffers focusing on youth violence as a health epidemic, while the Community Relations Board will gain three new outreach workers and two crime analysts, as well as $1 million in resources. The Division of Recreation will have increased youth programming and employment opportunities. The Department of Public Safety, Division of Police will have 65 additional officers and deployment strategies based on crime analysis.

