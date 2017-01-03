Suspect named in deadly New Year's Day shooting

A 31-year-old Cleveland man died Monday after being shot on New Year's Day.

Gregory Clark was shot in the head on Morgan Avenue in Maple Heights. Police found the 31-year-old in the basement of a home. EMS rushed him to Marymount Hospital before life-flighting him to MetroHealth Hospital.

An investigation revealed there was a New Year’s Eve party being held at the home and an argument ensued which escalated to a physical fight. During the altercation, a person pulled out a handgun and fired the weapon hitting Clark in the head.

The suspect, Charles Hundley, 47, of Maple Heights, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624.

