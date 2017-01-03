Police confirm that woman hit, killed by train was missing 90-year-old

Police confirmed the 90-year-old woman hit and killed by a train on Dec. 29 near Edgewater Pier was previously reported missing.

A missing adult alert was issued by Lakewood police for 90-year-old Blanca Corona around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29. Family said Corona left her home and did not return.

Police say Corona suffered from dementia.

Around 10:30 p.m. that same night, a woman was hit and killed by a train on the 9600 block of Desmond. She died at the scene.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved