Boats in Lake Erie continue search for missing plane

Recovery efforts are continuing Tuesday for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie late Thursday night with six passengers on board.

The plane, piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, went missing shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night. The other people on board are believed to have been Fleming's wife, Sue, and his two sons, Jack and Andrew, along with their neighbors Megan and Brian Casey.

Six vessels are in the water Tuesday with four dive teams and solar technology. A seventh vessel is on standby to search the shoreline if necessary.

Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard, Underwater Marine Contractors, Cleveland Division of Police, New York State Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire, Brecksville Fire and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers are working on the search and recovery efforts.

Over 120 pieces of debris have been collected thus far, with many consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 525 Citation.

“We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation,” said Chief of Police Calvin Williams in a statement. “If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately.”

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

