South Euclid police searching for owner of neglected dog

South Euclid police are searching for the owner of a dog who appears to have been neglected.

The dog was found in a resident's backyard in the 4000 block of Bayard Road. The dog's hair was matted and police say it may have been outdoors for a period of time.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows who the owner belongs to should call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.

