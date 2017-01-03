Family attorney sends letter to Cleveland's police chief requesting he fire officers in Tamir Rice's death

Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police officers while holding a toy gun on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family)

In December of 2015 a grand jury declined to charge Officer Timothy Loehmann in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Then Cuyahoga County prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty agreed with the decision, saying he had recommended that the grand jurors not bring charges in the tragic killing.

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in November 2014 when someone called 911.

Now more than a year later, attorney for the Rice family Subodh Chandra, sent an open letter to Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams expressing their disdain:

Cleveland Police Shooting: Tamir Rice

Dear Chief Williams:

Samaria Rice has now spent three Christmases without her son Tamir--that's three Christmases with you failing to terminate the officers responsible for her son's slaying, and otherwise account for or explain the incident. We write on behalf of Ms. Rice and her family to

request that you terminate Officer Timothy Loehmann for killing 12-year-old Tamir Rice over two-years ago, and Officer Frank Garmback for poor policing tactics that resulted in Rice's death; request that you explain why it is taking so long to announce such accountability; request a written account of how it is that an officer with Loehmann's well-documented, dubious work history in law enforcement got hired; request that you announce a policy that ensures that unqualified police officers like Loehmann are never hired again; and request that you explain why police dispatchers failed to convey important information--and what you are doing to address this problem in the future.

[The complete letter on letterhead is below.]

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.