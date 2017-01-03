Cleveland among top 15 U.S. cities for bed bugs, study says

Cleveland is one of the top 15 cities for bed bug treatments in the United States, according to a new study from pest control company Orkin.

Orkin measured the number of bed bug treatments they performed in American cities from Dec. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016, with the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area landing in the 13th spot. There is good news, though: Cleveland was down one spot from last year.

Baltimore topped the list, followed by Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Columbus. Nearby Cincinnati was in the eighth spot, while Pittsburgh was number 24 and Dayton was number 32.

Orkin says that you can protect your home from bed bugs by regularly looking for signs of the best, decreasing clutter, inspecting secondhand furniture, drying possibly infested linens and other materials at high temperatures and being careful while traveling.

"We have more people affected by bed bugs in the United States now than ever before," said Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services Ron Harrison, Ph.D., in a statement. "They were virtually unheard of in the U.S. 10 years ago."

